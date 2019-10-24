Home Cities Delhi

Ex-DU professor SAR Geelani, held in Parliament attack case, dies; postmortem at AIIMS

SAR Geelani passed away here on Thursday evening at Fortis Hospital where he was admitted for breathing and other problems.

Published: 24th October 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi University professor SAR Geelani

Former Delhi University professor SAR Geelani (Photo | ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI:  The post-mortem of former Delhi University professor S.A.R. Geelani, who who was arrested in connection with the Parliament attack case, will be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday

Geelani died here on Thursday evening following a cardiac arrest at the Fortis Hospital where he was admitted for breathing and other problems.

Sources in the Delhi Police told IANS that the decision to conduct the post-mortem at AIIMS was taken in view of the fact that Geelani was their protectee.

And by doing so, the sources said that police wanted to keep everything on record in case any controversial situation emerges in the future.

"Initial investigations have revealed that he died of heart failure," they added.

In 2001, Geelani was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Parliament attack case but acquitted for "lack of evidence" by the Delhi High Court in October 2003, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in August 2005, which at the same time had observed that the needle of suspicion pointed towards him.

In 2005, he was shot at when he had gone to meet his lawyer and was admitted to AIIMS. After this incident, he was provided security by the Delhi Police.

In February 2016, Geelani was also arrested on sedition and other charges in connection with an event in New Delhi in which anti-India slogans were raised.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters. He used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College.

He was living with his family in Delhi's Zakir Nagar. It was reported that the family intends to take the body to Kashmir after the post-mortem, but Delhi Police is yet to confirmn this.

Security has been beefed up at AIIMS and in Zakir Nagar where many people assembled to meet the bereaved family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAR Geelani Delhi University Parliament attack case
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp