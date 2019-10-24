Home Cities Delhi

The right bed for a sound sleep

While comfort and luxury remain the same with all beds, each design varies in colour tone, texture and form.

By Express News Service

Luxury is sleeping on the perfect bed. Not too hard, not too soft, neither too high and nor too low. Architecture and luxury interior design company Seetu Kohli Home has brought a new collection of such comfortable beds by Bentley Homes to India.

Four designs – Tiverton, Stamford, Wickham and Berwick, have been launched as part of a new range of handmade furniture inspired by the techniques, the materials and the finishes that characterise Bentley’s renowned car interiors. 

Tiverton is a two-tone bed with a darker-hued headboard and a lighter base. The finish for the centre headboard can be selected from a variety of fabrics and leathers with lateral sides in options of wood veneers.

“The headboard with the Iconic Bentley Home logo embroidery is also available as an option in this design. While comfort and luxury remain the same with all beds, each design varies in colour tone, texture and form – subtle distinctions that lend a totally different character to each bed,” says Kohli.

With a slightly inclined headboard in fabric or leather, Stamford spells style and relaxation, while Wickham has fully padded bed brims and Berwick flaunts a diamond quilted (a stitch to design upholstery) headboard.

This bed is elegance and fine craftsmanship personified. Some features of these designs are customisable and these beds are a perfect pick for those who want to reward themselves with something exclusive and exquisite. 

