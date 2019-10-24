Two held with Rs 1 crore in cash at Delhi metro station

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two people were apprehended by CISF personnel from a Delhi Metro station for carrying over Rs 1 crore in cash on Thursday, officials told IANS.

The accused, Vikas Chauhan (20), a resident of Rajasthan and Aarti (20), a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, were caught with the money after their bags were scanned at Jangpura metro station at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning.

"After thoroughly checking their baggage we recovered over Rs 1 crore. When we asked them about the money, they couldn't give satisfactory answers," said Hemendra Singh, Assistant Inspector General, CISF.

CISF IG/NCR Sudhir Kumar and DIG DMRC Raghubir Lal reached Jangpura metro station after the incident was reported to them.

They were later handed over to the Income Tax department for further questioning.