Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police to involve schools in road safety campaign  

The campaign has been an annual feature of the Road Safety Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police since 2016. It is organised as part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-20.

Published: 25th October 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday launched their ‘School Road Safety Awareness Campaign for academic year 2019-20’. It will involve schools in their effort to sensitise people on road safety.

The campaign has been an annual feature of the Road Safety Cell of the Delhi Traffic Police since 2016. It is organised as part of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-20.

“This effort along with many other measures has brought a substantive decline of 18 per cent in the number of fatal accidents this year in comparison to the last year,” said Additional Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal.

According to the data available with police, the number of fatal accidents dropped to 239 this year in comparison with cases recorded till October 15, 2018.

Till October 15, this year, the Road Safety Cell covered around 1,300 schools, sensitising around seven lakh students, Goyal said. The importance of road safety and traffic rules was explained through lectures, interactive sessions and movies.

In the coming months, competitions will be organised at different levels.

Commissioner Amulya Patnaik called on school principals and teachers to instil the habit of obeying traffic rules among students.

“Road discipline should come naturally. It needs to be inculcated and cultivated at a formative age, as it would help in the making of law-abiding citizens,” Patnaik said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School Road Safety Awareness Campaign
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp