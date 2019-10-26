Failure to control waste will now lead to salary cuts: AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A component from the salaries of executive engineers of Public Works Department and other agencies will be deducted if they fail to remove construction waste and garbage from areas under their control, the Delhi government said on Friday. The decision came at a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

“It was decided that executive engineers of PWD and other agencies who are negligent in getting the dumps (of waste) removed from the roads and areas under their control should be held personally responsible and appropriate deduction from their salary be effected to send a clear signal that negligence in such emergent situation will not be tolerated,” an official who attended the meeting said.



At the meeting, Dev also directed departments concerned and municipal corporations that action plans regarding the city’s 13 pollution hot spots should be given highest priority and action points be completed within two weeks.



He directed that construction and demolition waste and garbage dumped around these hot spots is cleared within 24 hours. Dev directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to levy penalty on both private and government agencies “responsible for creation of illegal dumps in areas falling under their jurisdiction”.

The DPCC has already imposed fines up to Rs 2.5 crore on both private and government agencies. More than 300 water sprinklers have been procured by the civic bodies. They have been directed to use the machines effectively along the major corridors and around the 13 hot spots, the official said.



A DPCC official said it has prepared inventory of sites where construction and demolition waste and garbage was found strewn around. When pointed out that the PWD has been relatively slack in clearing the C&D waste dumped on its roads, the chief secretary directed it to get its act together and clear the illegal dumps on its roads.