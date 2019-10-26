Home Cities Delhi

Failure to control waste will now lead to salary cuts: AAP government

The DPCC has already imposed fines up to Rs 2.5 crore on both private and government agencies and more than 300 water sprinklers have been procured by the civic bodies.

Published: 26th October 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.| ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A component from the salaries of executive engineers of Public Works Department and other agencies will be deducted if they fail to remove construction waste and garbage from areas under their control, the Delhi government said on Friday. The decision came at a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

“It was decided that executive engineers of PWD and other agencies who are negligent in getting the dumps (of waste) removed from the roads and areas under their control should be held personally responsible and appropriate deduction from their salary be effected to send a clear signal that negligence in such emergent situation will not be tolerated,” an official who attended the meeting said.

ALSO READ: Days before Diwali, Delhi records season’s worst air quality

At the meeting, Dev also directed departments concerned and municipal corporations that action plans regarding the city’s 13 pollution hot spots should be given highest priority and action points be completed within two weeks. 

He directed that construction and demolition waste and garbage dumped around these hot spots is cleared within 24 hours. Dev directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to levy penalty on both private and government agencies “responsible for creation of illegal dumps in areas falling under their jurisdiction”. 

The DPCC has already imposed fines up to Rs 2.5 crore on both private and government agencies. More than 300 water sprinklers have been procured by the civic bodies. They have been directed to use the machines effectively along the major corridors and around the 13 hot spots, the official said. 

A DPCC official said it has prepared inventory of sites where construction and demolition waste and garbage was found strewn around. When pointed out that the PWD has been relatively slack in clearing the C&D waste dumped on its roads, the chief secretary directed it to get its act together and clear the illegal dumps on its roads. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PWD Pollution Industrial Waste
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp