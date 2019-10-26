Home Cities Delhi

Two thousand fire service personnel to be deployed on Diwali in Delhi

Besides the 61 permanent fire stations in the city, the fire department has also set up two temporary stations.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Service has cancelled leave applications of its personnel and as many as 2,000 officers will be deployed on Diwali to deal with any emergency, officials said on Friday.

The officers have been asked to ensure that vehicles are fully repaired and equipped to handle emergencies, they said. Compared to last year, the fire department said it has deployed 500 extra personnel at several locations across the city while 25 personnel have been placed at the control rooms to attend to emergencies.

“This year we have extra manpower and are well-equipped to deal with any emergency,” a senior fire official said. Last year, 261 fire-related incidents were reported in the national capital on Diwali.

Despite a ban on sale of firecrackers last year, the Delhi Fire Service said it received over 200 calls. With an increasing demand for green crackers this year, it is expecting a decline of at least 10-15 per cent in the number of calls, the fire official said.

Besides the 61 permanent fire stations in the city, the fire department has also set up two temporary stations. Analysing the call records data of last year, the fire service has deployed its vehicle at places from where they received maximum calls of fire incidents, the official said.

Twenty-two fire units have been stationed at several locations, including Bara Tooti Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Bhatti Mines, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar, he added. They will be stationed from 7 pm to midnight at 12 am. 

With PTI inputs)
 

