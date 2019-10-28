Home Cities Delhi

Diwali pollution lowest in 5 years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking about the laser show organised by state government during Diwali, he said people had shown good response and the government was planning to organise it at more venues next year.

Published: 28th October 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the induction event of bus marshals for DTC & Cluster buses in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hailed the people for bursting less firecrackers this Diwali and said pollution levels in the national capital were the lowest in five years.

"Pollution on Diwali has gone down and was the lowest in the last five years. But our target is to eradicate it," Kejriwal said.

He also appreciated people for their efforts to reduce pollution.

Speaking about the laser show organised by state government during Diwali, he said people had shown good response and the government was planning to organise it at more venues next year.

On Monday morning, PM 10 (particulate matter) in Delhi's air was at 476 in the severe category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The SAFAR had predicted that the air quality would be touching severe levels on Monday morning, but the peak level of PM 2.5 would be the lowest in the past 3 years after 2015.

There are six AQI categories -- good-satisfactory, moderately polluted, poor, very poor, and severe. Each of these categories is decided on the ambient concentration value of air pollutants and their likely health impacts.

On a question on an upcoming T20I cricket match, Kejriwal expressed his the hope that the pollution would not affect the India-Bangladesh match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Matches had been held at the stadium in similar conditions before this too, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Diwali pollution SAFAR
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp