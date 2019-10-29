Home Cities Delhi

JNU students protest against new hostel policy draft that includes curfew, dress restrictions

The new hostel policies were introduced earlier by the administration which included among other things fee hike and curfew restrictions.

Published: 29th October 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

JNU students shouting slogans during a protest against the regressive draft of hostel rules at JNU in New Delhi. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting venue against the introduction of a new draft for the hostel manual.

The new hostel policies were introduced earlier by the administration which included among other things fee hike and curfew restrictions.

Speaking to ANI, Aishe Singh, JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president said: "There was an illegal IHA meeting held yesterday without inviting the students' union."

"Our letters were not being received. The hostel fees have been increased. Curfew and dress restrictions have been introduced. The library is being closed before time," added Singh.

"For the first time in JNU, we have been told that if we don't pay the fees for the mess, we will be evicted from the hostel. The policy of reservation has been removed through this draft," she said.

Singh further said the draft was 'unlawful' which should be revoked immediately, and that the Dean of Students, Umesh Kadam, is to be blamed for trying to confine the students in the hostel and not letting them study.

Saket Moon, JNUSU vice president, said: "We have tried various ways to contact the administration, but they have completely ignored our demands. This draft is an attempt to break the model through which students from various parts of India come to study."

Moon further alleged that the Dean is spreading hate and lies and the administration is attacking the rights of students and labourers, by sacking half of the staff and adding their salaries in the students' mess fees.

Ritwik Raj, SIS Counsellor, ABVP, said: "The students are being forced in a restricted environment. It is, therefore, important for everyone to unite and protest against this repressive decisions. We will not stop until the administration meets our demands."

Earlier, JNU administration on Monday alleged that a group of students waylaid an ambulance and prevented doctors from taking the Dean of Students to hospital after he fell ill on the campus during a protest by students against a meeting, which was denied by the students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU hostel
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp