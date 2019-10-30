Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal boards buses to get feedback about free-ride scheme

At half-past 11, the chief minister boarded bus number 85 from the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO, towards Anand Vihar Bus terminal.

Published: 30th October 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at Secretariat in New Delhi on October 30, 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Delhi government’s scheme of making all bus rides free for women in the national capital kicked off, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rode on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses to interact with women passengers directly and seek their feedback on the scheme.

The chief minister said that the response he received during the bus rides was “overwhelmingly positive”. 

At half-past 11, the chief minister boarded bus number 85 from the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO, towards Anand Vihar Bus terminal. He then got off at the Nirman Vihar Metro bus stop and boarded bus number 720 towards Shahdara terminal. He made two subsequent stops at Jagatpuri and then towards Azad Nagar.

“Now all our sisters in Delhi are VIPs. Until now, only MPs and MLAs would get free transport perks. Now all women will also get free transport facilities. I boarded a few buses to get direct feedback from women. In addition to students, working women, women going shopping, I also met a few who have to visit the doctor regularly. They are also very happy,” Kejriwal tweeted following the bus rides.

“As soon as CM Kejriwal entered the first bus at ITO, Rani Devi, a woman travelling to Anand Vihar, came forward to show the CM her pink ticket and said that she was very happy that she would save Rs 1000-2000 every month, which she intends to use for her children’s needs,” said a government statement.  

Speaking to the press during the bus rides, CM Kejriwal answered various questions regarding the subject. On the opposition’s criticism of the government’s move to make bus travel free, he said, “Whenever we have taken such good steps, the opposition has criticised us. When we made 200 units of power free, they had attacked us. Good work should be supported by everybody”.  

