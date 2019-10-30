Home Cities Delhi

We sit down with prominent hairstylist Dar Barot for tips on hair care

Dar Barot runs Hair by Dar, St. James’ Courtyard, Taj Hotel, next to Buckingham Palace. Six weeks ago, Kajol got her hair cut by him here.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Dar Barot runs Hair by Dar, St. James’ Courtyard

Dar Barot runs Hair by Dar, St. James’ Courtyard.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Dar Barot runs Hair by Dar, St. James’ Courtyard, Taj Hotel, next to Buckingham Palace. Six weeks ago, Kajol got her hair cut by him here. And last week, the UK-based hairstylist of Indian origin was in Delhi to attend Ritu Beri’s event The Luxury League.

Dar has 30 years of hairstyling experience and spoke to The Morning Standard about hair trends and hair care. Excerpts:

What are your thoughts before styling someone’s hair?
Hair is not just hair. It’s your crown. You take off everything before going to bed. Be it clothes, makeup or jewellery, but hair is what stays there. There are two ways to make you look better with them. One you can cut the hair in a way that makes them look nice to beholders. Ninety-five per cent of hairdressers cut hair this way. I am among the five per cent, who do it differently. I consider the client as a personality, not just ‘a head of hair’. And I create a hairstyle to suit their lifestyle.

What hairstyles are in this winter and wedding season?
Blunt bob is the most manageable look one would want for the cold weather. While the Rajput style long-braided hair with flowers and height on the top would be my pick for the festive and wedding season.

Is an ongoing trend suitable for every woman?
Yes. The theory of which hairstyle goes with which face shape is all rubbish. Any hairstyle can work on any face. It’s about sculpturing the hair around the face. Also, on the texture of hair, whether it can take that particular style.

What do you think of the hair industry in India?
There is competition, but only of getting more clients. Clients don’t know any better, and if you also don’t know, how will you guide them? Besides, academies like Wella and L’Oréal are bringing people from abroad to train people here.

How will the English know what suits Indian culture? They need to do a proper framework on what suits Indian hair types and have proper trainers for their staff.

Most satisfying part of the job?
A happy, contented smile on a client’s face.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St James Courtyard Hair by Dar Taj Hotel
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp