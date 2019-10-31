Home Cities Delhi

Avoid walks, stay hydrated, advise doctors as pollution spikes

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quantity index was recorded at 416 at 11 am.

Published: 31st October 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

With rise in pollution, masks are hot property in the Capital.

With rise in pollution, masks are hot property in the Capital. (Photo| Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With pollution figures continuing to breach hazardous levels on Wednesday, doctors advised people to take a lot of precautions, including wearing face masks and avoiding early morning and late evening walks as the concentration of pollutants is highest during this period.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quantity index was recorded at 416 at 11 am.

“Intake of every 22 micrograms per cubic metre of polluted air is equivalent to smoking one cigarette. So, whether the PM2.5 level is 700 or 300 units, the impact is still as bad.

People need to take precautions, especially those suffering from asthma, bronchitis or other respiratory illness,” said Arvind Kumar, a lung surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Doctors at other hospitals also prescribed dos and don’ts, with pollution levels continuing to be in the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday.

Shiv Kumar Pandey, an auto-rickshaw driver, said, the worsening pollution level makes it difficult to drive, as bad air causes irritation in eyes and skin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air pollution Delhi pollution Delhi air toxicity
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp