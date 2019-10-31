Avoid walks, stay hydrated, advise doctors as pollution spikes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With pollution figures continuing to breach hazardous levels on Wednesday, doctors advised people to take a lot of precautions, including wearing face masks and avoiding early morning and late evening walks as the concentration of pollutants is highest during this period.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quantity index was recorded at 416 at 11 am.

“Intake of every 22 micrograms per cubic metre of polluted air is equivalent to smoking one cigarette. So, whether the PM2.5 level is 700 or 300 units, the impact is still as bad.

People need to take precautions, especially those suffering from asthma, bronchitis or other respiratory illness,” said Arvind Kumar, a lung surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Doctors at other hospitals also prescribed dos and don’ts, with pollution levels continuing to be in the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday.

Shiv Kumar Pandey, an auto-rickshaw driver, said, the worsening pollution level makes it difficult to drive, as bad air causes irritation in eyes and skin.