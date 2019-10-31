Delhi government defends health scheme at hearing

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government on Wednesday informed the High Court that its ‘Farishte Dilli Ke’ scheme for providing free treatment to victims of road accidents, acid attacks and burn injures has been started to save human lives.

The statement came in response to the observation of a high court bench, headed by Justice GS Sistani and Justice AJ Bhambhani, saying the scheme was being hijacked by touts and expressed displeasure on the delay in the filing of a comprehensive report on the state of affairs of 35 government hospitals in Delhi.

“The scheme is largely misused by touts. They seem to have hijacked the entire scheme. Let’s say if a person has a small fall in the house, he’s pushed by these touts to visit the hospital. It is burdening the hospitals with such patients,” the bench said.

Additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose said the government is committed to check any possible misuse of this major initiative.

The observation came during the hearing on a PIL filed in connection with Madhubala Vs Government of NCT of Delhi.

A court-appointed panel is monitoring the healthcare facilities at all city hospitals.

