Around 210 people stranded at a Delhi Gurdwara due to lockdown being shifted

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday.

DELHI: Police is shifting around 210 people stranded at Majnu-ka-Tila Gurdwara since March 28 due to the national lockdown, to a school in Nehru Vihar.

Earlier, Manjinder S Sirsa, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) had requested the Chief Minister of Punjab to help the people stranded at the Gurudwara.

"My earnest request to CM @capt_amarinder Ji - More than 300 people of Punjab are here at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila Sahib. They need help from @PunjabGovtIndia to reach their homes. It would be a disaster if anyone of them is COVID positive. Kindly respond & take immediate action" he had tweeted.

The Gurdwara had earlier offered to provide quarantine and isolation facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people, and allotted 12 neat and sanitised rooms along with round-the-clock service to cater to the needs of the patients.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

