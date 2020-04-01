STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi State Cancer Institution shut for day after doctor tests positive for COVID-19: State Health Minister

The state Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that people who came in the doctor's contact will be isolated.

A quarantine centre in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

Image of a quarantine centre being disinfected(Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi State Cancer Institution has been shut down for a day after a doctor working at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

"The doctor visited her brother's house recently, who had returned from the United Kingdom a few days back. Hospital has been shut for today and it is being disinfected," Jain told ANI.

The state Health Minister added that people who came in the doctor's contact will be isolated.

Speaking about the current situation in the national capital, Jain said that so far 120 people have tested positive here and most of them are from outside Delhi.

"Total 750 people have been admitted to hospitals across Delhi out of which only one patient is on a ventilator and two are on oxygen support. Rest of them are stable," said Jain.

"As on today, the Delhi government has 1000 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients. It has been decided that Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will now be used for coronavirus patients only with 2000 and 500 beds respectively," he added.

The Minister said that 2355 people were taken out from Nizamuddin Markaz among which 450 have been admitted to the hospital and rest were sent to quarantine centres.

"24 people out of them have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far," he added.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 

A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
