Delhi University alumni go online to bring people closer than ever amid COVID-19 lockdown

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, a group of former Delhi University (DU) students have started an initiative online to encourage people to pursue and hone their skills, talents and dreams.

The group called ‘The Talented Indian’ started the initiative ‘Creative at home, show your talent’ to help people, especially those living alone, and senior citizens to explore their passion and hobbies.

This they say in turn will help in dealing with issues such as anxiety and loneliness during the lockdown and will also help one maintain their mental health. One can access this content by going online and checking their website — https://www.thetalentedindian.com.

People from around the world can post their artwork, can exchange their views with other people, read a book, tell a story, singing among other things, sitting from any corner of the world. "The main agenda behind the initiative is to encourage and highlight the creativity and talent of people staying at home, which generally gets buried in our routine monotonous corporate lives. This could help in dealing with mental health issues. Also, elderly persons and the youth can use this medium to showcase their talent, revive their hobbies and spend their time during this period," said Akash Kamal, the founder of Talented Indian, who earlier studied law at the university.

The platform will cover various forms of art such as painting, dancing, music and singing, photography, poetry and standup comedy among others. People can also learn languages and exchange their views with other participants.

"I saw my mother writing beautiful stories and drawing daily. My father is dancing and singing, something we’ve never seen him do before… Through this platform, people can go online and perform live. The aim is to unite people right now. People can also send their performances through other social media platforms as well with the provided link," said co-founder Megha.