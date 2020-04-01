STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University alumni go online to bring people closer than ever amid COVID-19 lockdown

The group called ‘The Talented Indian’ started the initiative ‘Creative at home, show your talent’ to help people, especially those living alone, and senior citizens to explore their passion.

Published: 01st April 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Talented Indian founder Akash Kamal

Talented Indian founder Akash Kamal. (Photo| Facebook)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, a group of former Delhi University (DU) students have started an initiative online to encourage people to pursue and hone their skills, talents and dreams.

The group called ‘The Talented Indian’ started the initiative ‘Creative at home, show your talent’ to help people, especially those living alone, and senior citizens to explore their passion and hobbies.

This they say in turn will help in dealing with issues such as anxiety and loneliness during the lockdown and will also help one maintain their mental health. One can access this content by going online and checking their website — https://www.thetalentedindian.com.

People from around the world can post their artwork, can exchange their views with other people, read a book, tell a story, singing among other things, sitting from any corner of the world. "The main agenda behind the initiative is to encourage and highlight the creativity and talent of people staying at home, which generally gets buried in our routine monotonous corporate lives. This could help in dealing with mental health issues. Also, elderly persons and the youth can use this medium to showcase their talent, revive their hobbies and spend their time during this period," said Akash Kamal, the founder of Talented Indian, who earlier studied law at the university.

The platform will cover various forms of art such as painting, dancing, music and singing, photography, poetry and standup comedy among others. People can also learn languages and exchange their views with other participants.

"I saw my mother writing beautiful stories and drawing daily. My father is dancing and singing, something we’ve never seen him do before… Through this platform, people can go online and perform live. The aim is to unite people right now. People can also send their performances through other social media platforms as well with the provided link," said co-founder Megha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Talented Indian Akash Kamal Delhi University Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp