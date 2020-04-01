STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

I am scared, might quit selling: Delhi vegetable vendor amid coronavirus lockdown

Mithilesh Yadav said that his fears are the same as that of his customers and that if the coronavirus continues to spread further in the national capital, he will be forced to shut shop.

Published: 01st April 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mithilesh Yadav who hails from Bihar said that his main concern now is regarding the payment of rent

Mithilesh Yadav who hails from Bihar said that his main concern now is regarding the payment of rent. (Photo| EPS)

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mithilesh Yadav reaches the Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) at Okhla around 3 am and continues to sell his vegetables till noon. The demand though has gone down dramatically over the last few days.

Yadav said that his fears are the same as that of his customers and that if the coronavirus continues to spread further in the national capital, he will be forced to shut shop and stay back in his rented accommodation with his family.

"I don’t know how we will manage our daily needs, but I am scared. I wear a mask but I end up meeting so many people at the Mandi... If things deteriorate, I might have to give up on selling vegetables soon," Yadav told this newspaper.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the all India lockdown till 14 April, Yadav rushed to a chemist and got a mask for himself but failed to get hold of a curfew pass. "I am not allowed to enter the mandi after 6 am, so other vendors like me reach the mandi at three in the morning. The mandi is often crowded. I don’t know for how much longer I can keep this up," he said.

He added that he applied for a curfew pass but couldn’t get one. "Some are scared to come out buy vegetables which is why I am having to wait longer than usual to clear out my stock. People are opting for eating packaged food items like pulses instead. I am barely making enough to sustain my family," he added.

Yadav is from Bihar but for him going home is not an option. His main worry he says is paying his rent. "Hamein tou kiraya dena padega...(We will have to pay the rent)," he says. Delhi government has ordered that no working person in Delhi should be asked for rent by the tenet but Yadav fears the worst.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi vegetable vendors Delhi veggie vendors Delhi lockdown Coronavirus Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp