STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tabligh's Nizamuddin centre cleared, 2361 people evacuated in 36 hours: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said that out of the 2,361 people, 617 have been admitted to hospitals while the rest quarantined.

Published: 01st April 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

South Delhi Municipal Corporation official sanitizes Markaz Nizamuddin area as a mesure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus at Nizamuddin, New Delhi

South Delhi Municipal Corporation official sanitizes Markaz Nizamuddin area as a mesure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus at Nizamuddin, New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West, which is among the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, has been cleared after the evacuation of 2,361 people in the past 36 hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| Tablighi Jamaat head's audio clips on coronavirus being anti-Muslim disappear

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said that out of the 2,361 people, 617 have been admitted to hospitals while the rest quarantined. "The medical staff, administration, police and DTC staff worked together in this 36-hour operation, putting their lives at risk. Hats off to all of them," the deputy chief minister said in another tweet.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the disease were reported on Tuesday. These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.

Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stood at 97, including two deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizamuddin West Coronavirus Tabligh e Jamaat Jamaat Nizamuddin Nizamuddin coronavirus COVID 19 Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp