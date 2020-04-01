STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19: Sources

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, they said.

NEW DELHI: Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the female resident doctor, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recently travelled abroad.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago.

They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung hospital.

"All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested.

So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection," they said, adding all of them have been asked to monitor their health.

According to the Union health ministry, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, out of which 38 people have died.

