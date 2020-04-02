STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCW seeks information on steps taken to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in brothels

In the notice, the DCW stated that there is an acute shortage of food as well as personal hygiene materials in the brothels.

Published: 02nd April 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking suo-moto cognisance of the 'inhumane conditions' existing in the brothels situated at GB Road, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking information on steps taken to enforce coronavirus lockdown.

In the notice, the DCW stated that there is an acute shortage of food as well as personal hygiene materials in the brothels. Further, these brothels are very enclosed spaces where over 2,000 women and children currently reside.

"This is a very serious matter wherein the lives of thousands of women are at stake. As such the threat of spread of a pandemic becomes much worse in such confined spaces. Therefore, it is imperative that adequate steps are taken in this regard urgently," the notice read.

The commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide information on steps taken to enforce lockdown and social distancing measures in the area.

In addition, the police have also been asked to provide status of availability of food and personal hygiene materials in the area and details of steps taken to ensure the same.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the above-mentioned information to the commission latest by April 6, 2020," the notice further said. 

TAGS
GB road brothels Brothels covid 19 Delhi covid 19 lockdown Coronavirus
