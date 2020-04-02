STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police flags off patrol bikes to spread coronavirus awareness

The main objective of these motorcycles is regular patrolling, announcements about the spread of novel coronavirus and lockdown.

Published: 02nd April 2020

The COVID-19 patrol bikes launched for the capital’s south district. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure a stricter lockdown, the Delhi Police on Wednesday launched 40 special COVID-19 patrol motorcycles to create awareness among the people about the pandemic and ensure restricted movement of people in the city. The special patrol bikes, launched in the south district, are a first-of-its-kind initiative.

“#COVIDPatrol Bikes by Team South will ensure that #21daysLockdown is enforced through awareness and prosecution and that strict action is taken against those who violate the rules as #DelhiPoliceFightsCOVID,” read a tweet by DCP South Delhi Twitter account.

The main objective of these motorcycles is regular patrolling, announcements about the spread of novel coronavirus and lockdown to warn the people to follow the lockdown and remain at home and to ensure personal hygiene. The bikes will also ensure strict checking at border pickets, prosecution of people violating the rules, and suspicious vehicles.

“In order to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and implementation of the order of lockdown in the whole of territorial jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi up to 14.04.2020, various initiatives have been taken to break the chain of spread of this disease,” said ACP Atul Kumar Thakur, South District.

The bikes will help us seek the cooperation of the citizens in complying with the prohibitory orders and informing them that any violation will be dealt with legally. These bikes have been tasked especially to enforce the directions issued by the administration, added Thakur.

