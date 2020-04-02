Feeding the needy during the time of coronavirus lockdown

By Express News Service

The ongoing nationwide lockdown and stay at home advisory by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic has hit the poor and daily wage labourers the most as they struggle to make ends meet. With work completely drying up, these migrant workers are left with almost no savings or ration to survive this dire situation. However, different organisations are taking the initiative to feed the stranded and needy.

As part of the initiative, the team of start-up Homefoodi distributed home-cooked meals to the workers stranded at the Ghazipur border. Mona Dahiya, Co-Founder and Director, Homefoodi, said, “We fed around 1,000 people on Saturday and the same initiative was repeated on Sunday. We shared the same on Homefoodi’s social media platforms which persuaded more home chefs to join the initiative. Now, the team has a higher number of home chefs willing to support. We are now planning to do it on a regular basis till things get better.”

Meanwhile, Bonn Group of Industries donated 32,000 packets of bread and burgers to people and kids suffering from illness and living away from home, at IP extension in New Delhi and Ludhiana. “We are functioning with 50 per cent of our workforce keeping with government advisories. But at the same time, we are working to ensure that sufficient quantities of our products are made available in the market,” said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.

Rebel Foods, Sequoia-invested global parent brand to Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story, The Good Bowl and more, got a call a couple of days back in the late evening, mentioning that 1,125 migrant workers trying to return home from Delhi were stuck at ISBT, without transport, food, water or shelter. Rebel immediately took the step of getting nine of their kitchens in Rohini, Rajouri Garden, Dwarka, Kalkaji, Sarita Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Def Col, Shalimar Bagh and Mukherjee Nagar to prepare food for all of these workers.

Hilton Salutes heroes



To salute the spirit of heroes working to fight the COVID-19, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurugram, Baani Square, lit up the hotel with a heart. GM Jai Chugh said, “The health and well being of our guests, team members and all who visit the hotel is our highest priority. We have also increased the frequency of cleaning our public areas (including lobbies, elevators, door handles, etc.) and have continued the use of hospital-grade disinfectant.”