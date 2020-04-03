2 nurses at Delhi hospital test coronavirus positive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two nursing officers working at Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for coronavirus, said the health department of Delhi government on Friday.

The hospital has now been shut for operations.

Just two days ago, a doctor from this hospital had tested positive following which screening of 19 persons who came in his contact was conducted. After the test result came, two nursing officers were found coronavirus positive. The contact tracing of these two coronavirus positive nursing officers has been launched.

Earlier, a resident doctor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and his pregnant doctor wife were also found Covid-19 positive. They have been kept in isolation.

"Coronavirus positive doctors have been kept in isolation wards under the care of specialist doctors. The woman doctor will deliver at AIIMS only," said a senior doctor at AIIMS.

Earlier,two doctors working at Safdarjung hospital were also found coronavirus positive. So far a total of eight doctors have tested positive for coronavirus.