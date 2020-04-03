Delhi police sends 26-point query notice to Tablighi Jamaat chief over Nizamuddin event

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has issued a notice to Maulana Muhammad Saad Kandhlawi, head of Tablighi Jamaat (Islamic preaching group), who is accused of holding religious gatherings at the organisation’s headquarters in Nizamuddin Basti area, in violation of prohibitory orders implemented to prevent coronavirus outbreak.

The 26-point query notice sent to Saad on April 1 has sought details regarding Jamaat management committee — the name of members, addresses, contact information, Permanent Account Number (PAN), banks particulars, and number of gatherings organised at Markaz (as the headquarters of Jamaat is known), since January 1, 2019.

The notice further calls on to furnish banks statements of last one year and income tax return of the last three years. A similar notice was also issued to six other accused in the case. The accused have also been asked to submit the site plan of Markaz, which comprises a mosque and lodging facility, and a number of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed on its campus. “Number of religious gathering (Markaz) organized by your organization from January 1, 2019, till date be provided. Details of the number of days of Markaz and number of persons attending each Markaz be also provided,” said the notice requesting them to submit all documents or records in original with CCTV footages at the earliest.

The crime branch has not specified a deadline for the same. Musharraf Ali Khan, advocate and a member of Jamaat committee, said that appropriate reply is being drafted and will be sent to the investigation agency soon. The police have also directed to provide details of gatherings held at Markaz after March 12 with name, the number of devout including International visitors, who were in attendance in those congregations, and its staff and volunteers. The notice to Maulana Saad also directed to give details of foreign travellers, who fell sick or died at Markaz during their stay.