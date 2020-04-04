STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
445 COVID-19 positives in Delhi with 40 cases of local transmission: Arvind Kejriwal

There were 40 cases of local transmission while a majority of other patients either had foreign travel history or they were recently evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, he said.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus cases stood at 445 in Delhi but the situation was under control and there was no community transmission, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

All of around 2,300 people evacuated from Markaz will be tested for the virus in next 2-3 days when the number of patients may spike, he said.

He said among six persons who died in Delhi due to coronavirus, five were above 60 years of age and also had one or other serious ailment.

Kejriwal said there was a shortage of personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses. The Centre has yet to provide PPEs to Delhi, Kejriwal said.

