Arvind Kejriwal to give parenting tips for lockdown online

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will give tips parents on how to deal with their children during the nationwide lockdown on Saturday.



According to the plan, education minister Manish Sisodia and some other experts in the field of parenting and home education will join Kejriwal, who will address students and parents through a web telecast.

“Children have many questions about the coronavirus, its symptoms and nature, so I and my team will interact with all the students and parents, try to answer their queries and for parents we will discuss how to deal with children during the lockdown. We will address the children and parents on ‘Parenting in the times of Corona’ and try to answer all the questions,” said Kejriwal.



The city government also plans to start live online classes for school students.