STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Flip side of COVID-19: Crime takes a beating in Delhi

A total of 1,990 criminal offences such as molestations, abductions, robberies, snatchings, motor vehicle thefts, among others, took place between March 15 and 31, as per the data shared by police.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers patrolling during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nationwide lockdown clamped to lessen the coronavirus threat has turned out to be harbinger of good tidings for Delhi Police as the number of criminal offences in the second half of March came down by almost half as compared to the same period last year.  

A total of 1,990 criminal offences such as molestations, abductions, robberies, snatchings, motor vehicle thefts, among others, took place between March 15 and 31, as per the data shared by police. The figure was 3,416 during the corresponding period in 2019.

Cases of molestation of women have halved, with 72 complaints registered between March 15 and 31, down from 144 last year. Under various districts, a total of 150 kidnapping and nine abduction cases were reported whereas 259 kidnapping and 25 abduction cases were registered during the period last year.

COVID-19 LIVE | All 650 cases in last two days linked to Tablighi Jamaat; India tally stands at 2547

“Overall, criminal offences have significantly reduced by 50 per cent. However, half of the incidents took place between March 15 and 22, days before the nationwide lockdown. The road accidents have drastically reduced as heavy police deployment on roads kept anti-social elements at bay,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Interestingly, despite the 21-day lockdown which began from March 25, 66 cases of house thefts were registered across the city. The figure was 121 during the same the period last year.

This March, 181 snatchings were reported while 294 incidents took place during the corresponding period last year.  

The highest number of cases registered pertained to motor vehicle thefts. A total 1,243 cases of vehicle thefts were registered as compared to 1,982 cases in 2019. According to a senior official, most vehicles were cars and two-wheelers.

The number of fatal accident during this period also came down drastically from 48 to 19. Also, 112 non-fatal accidents took place this year while the number was 216 in 2019.

The police registered 53 robbery and three extortion cases between March 15 and 31. There were 109 and 13 cases, respectively, last year.

A total of 55 burglary cases were also registered in 2020, down more than half from 126 last year. No ransom cases were registered in the past 15 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp