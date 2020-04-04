STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

In a first in India, coronavirus positive woman delivers healthy baby boy at AIIMS

The wife of a senior resident doctor at the AIIMS who has tested positive for Covid-19 delivered a baby boy on Friday.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wife of a senior resident doctor at the AIIMS who has tested positive for COVID-19 delivered a baby boy on Friday. The woman, who had been shifted to an isolation ward, delivered the baby at the institute. The resident doctor, who has also tested positive for the coronavirus, is associated with the physiology department of the AIIMS Delhi. The doctor, along with his wife and brother, tested positive earlier this week. The woman, in her twenties, was in 39 weeks of her pregnancy. The couple has a daughter too.

“Both the baby and his mother are doing well. The child has still now not shown any symptom but is being constantly under observation. We haven’t conducted any test yet on the child, will do only if he shows any sign,” said Neerja Bhatla, the acting HOD, department of obstetrics and gynaecology, one of the doctors present at the surgery.

COVID-19 LIVE | All 650 cases in last two days linked to Tablighi Jamaat; India tally stands at 2547

A team of 10 doctors from different departments, including Dr Aparna Sharma, Dr Garima Khadgawat, Dr Ramesh Agarwal (neonatologist), Dr Rajesh Kumari and Dr Parul for C-section, Prof Rajeshwari and Dr Anjolie Chhabra from Anaesthesia, was formed to look after the woman. The decision was taken on Friday morning to get the delivery done, officials said. For the delivery, the isolation room was turned into an Operation Theatre (OT).

“The child has been kept with the mother and breast-feeding is also being done since it has no direct connection with the COVID-19 virus,” Bhatla said. “It was a challenging task because a lot of factors had to be considered. But it was already decided that the baby will be delivered at the AIIMS. The lady was asymptomatic and, therefore, we had decided not to waste time. Had she shown symptoms like a respiratory problem, it could have been a difficult job.”Setting up the OT was another challenge for the team as it was not easy to get all the logistics in the room.

Mother, son stable

Both the mother and the baby are doing well for now, said doctors attending on them. Infant will be tested for COVID-19 only if any symptom arises

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus Death Toll coronavirus in India
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp