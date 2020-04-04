Volunteers to be roped in to assist Delhi police at migrant camps in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the directives from the Supreme Court, the Delhi government has said volunteers will be engaged with the police to manage welfare activities of migrants workers at temporary shelters.

According to a Delhi government official, civil defence volunteers could be roped in to assist the Delhi Police personnel at the camps.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government has turned many schools into temporary shelters, mostly for daily-wage labourers, during the lockdown. These temporary shelters are mostly located near the borders of the national capital where around 11,500 people are staying.



Soon after the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, scores of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar bus stand near Uttar Pradesh border, hoping for public transports, while many set out on foot for their villages hundreds of miles away.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, district magistrates and other government officials will ensure that trained counsellors and community group leaders from all faiths visit the relief shelters to deal with any disquiet that the migrants might be going through.

The crowded Anand Vihar bus terminal, despite the lockdown, remained the talking-point for at least two days due to the migrant rush.. After the outcry, food arrangements for lunch and dinner were made at the temporary shelters.

The government also launched an official Whatsapp helpline to create awareness among people about the virus. Kejriwal announced the WhatsApp helpline chatbot — 8800007722, where people can get all information related to coronavirus.