Volunteers to be roped in to assist Delhi police at migrant camps in city

According to a Delhi government official, civil defence volunteers could be roped in to assist the Delhi Police personnel at the camps.

Published: 04th April 2020 09:50 AM

A MCD worker sanitises a residential colony in Lajpat Nagar. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the directives from the Supreme Court, the Delhi government has said volunteers will be engaged with the police to manage welfare activities of migrants workers at temporary shelters.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government has turned many schools into temporary shelters, mostly for daily-wage labourers, during the lockdown. These temporary shelters are mostly located near the borders of the national capital where around 11,500 people are staying.

COVID-19 LIVE | 650 cases in last two days linked to Tablighi Jamaat; India tally stands at 2547

Soon after the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, scores of migrant workers thronged the Anand Vihar bus stand near Uttar Pradesh border, hoping for public transports, while many set out on foot for their villages hundreds of miles away.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, district magistrates and other government officials will ensure that trained counsellors and community group leaders from all faiths visit the relief shelters to deal with any disquiet that the migrants might be going through.

The crowded Anand Vihar bus terminal, despite the lockdown, remained the talking-point for at least two days due to the migrant rush.. After the outcry, food arrangements for lunch and dinner were made at the temporary shelters.

The government also launched an official Whatsapp helpline to create awareness among people about the virus. Kejriwal announced the WhatsApp helpline chatbot — 8800007722, where people can get all information related to coronavirus.

A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
For representational purposes
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
