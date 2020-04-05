STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Eight Tablighi Jammat members from Malaysia intercepted at Delhi airport

As per the rule established by the Centre, all the persons who were intercepted will have to stay in quarantine in India.

Published: 05th April 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi|Anil Shakya

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Immigration wing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday intercepted eight members of the Tablighi Jamaat from Malayasia as they tried to board Malindo Air relief flight bound for their country.

Sources in the immigration department told ANI that the eight members will be handed over to the police.

The Immigration Department has a list of Jamaat members who attended the religious gathering in Delhi and based on this list the eight members trying to return back to their country were intercepted.

Immediately after completion of formalities, the eight Malaysians were handed over to the Aviation Security (CISF) personnel at the airport and further process is underway for them to be handed over to the Delhi police.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

As per the rule established by the Centre, all the persons who were intercepted will have to stay in quarantine in India.

The Tablighi Jamaat event held in March in the Markaz building, Nizamuddin area of Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Many foreign nationals who attended the religious gathering, among other Indians, have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined across the country so far, a home ministry official said on Saturday.

The Centre and state governments have been tracking and checking all those who attended the event in a bid to stop the spread of the disease and to provide treatment to those who are infected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin Markaz Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp