IIT-Delhi offers supercomputer for coronavirus research

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited proposals from the government, private academic institutions as well as private companies in association with an academic partner to use its supercomputer resource PADUM for COVID-19 research.

According to officials, under this, the supercomputer will be allocated on merit-based proposals and will be made available for three months. The total computational time worth Rs 1 crore will be provided for free. Each proposal will have a max cap of Rs 10 lakh worth of computational resource. The allocation period can be extended to six months after evaluating the performance. Researchers will have to submit their proposals by 15th April 2020.