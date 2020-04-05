STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NDMC contractual employee tests positive, medical staff quarantined

The quarantined staff include nursing and paramedical staff, who have been told to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown; coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A contractual employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), deployed at Charak Palika Hospital has been tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital administration has now sent about 30 members of the medical staff into quarantine, an official in Charak Palika Hospital said.

According to the hospital administration, the sanitation worker reached the hospital for her usual duty schedule, but had mild symptoms of the flu. The worker was then immediately sent for testing of the virus.

"We made sure she was sent for testing as soon as we saw her have symptoms and now when she is tested positive we have decided to send 30 of our medical staff in quarantine," a senior doctor at the hospital told IANS.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The quarantined staff include nursing and paramedical staff, who have been told to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

The patient however has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said 77 deaths were reported across the country due to coronavirus, and the total number of cases so far has risen to 3,374.

In the 9 a.m. update, the Ministry said as of now, 3,030 cases are active while 266 people have been cured and discharged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 New Delhi Municipal Council
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp