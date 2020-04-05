Shortage of PPE kits in Delhi hospitals worries CM Arvind Kejriwal

Somitra Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hospitals in Delhi are facing a shortage of masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, with even Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday admitting that the shortage of proper gear for doctors and other healthcare workers was a matter of concern. Delhi has the third-highest number of corona cases in India, with as many as 386 people testing COVID-19 positive.

What makes it more troubling is that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on record saying that the stock of PPE kits can barely last two--three days. “We have only 7,000-8000 PPE kits left in our stock which will last 2-3 days. We’ve demanded 50,000 PPE kits on urgent basis,” he said. On Friday, the resident doctors association of Safdarjung hospital, one of the eight nodal hospitals designated for COVID-19 cases in Delhi, wrote to the administration seeking 50,000 PPE kits and N95 masks, 3 lakh triple-layer masks and 10,000 hand sanitizers.

“Safdarjung Hospital is the nodal center for treatment, isolation and quarantine for COVID- 19 in Delhi. We have approximately 500 faculty members, 1,700 resident doctors and 2,000 nursing staff. Also, the entire 807-bed super speciality block has recently been converted into COVID-19 block. The administration is trying its level best to procure protective equipment and consumables but the demand is surpassing the supply,” the RDA said.

At the LNJP Hospital, a doctor said the recently provided Hazmat suits are of poor quality. “The authorities are putting us in tremendous risk. The kit given to us is not even soaking water. How will it soak sweat? And we have been assigned long duty hours. We appreciate the government’s decision to provide us luxurious stay, but what’s the point if we get infected. Some suits are even torn,” the doctor said. As per the doctor, the issue was raised to the Medical Director as well but wasn’t given much attention.

Doctors from AIIMS too have pointed at the issue of lack of sufficient masks and kits. Meanwhile, Kejriwal said that his government has written to the Centre on Friday for ensuring kits to the frontline doctors and health workers. “PPE kits are short. I am concerned for medical staffs working at the forefront... We have written to the Centre and want them to immediately look into the matter,” CM said.

ICMR issues advisory on antibody tests The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday issued an advisory to start rapid antibody-based blood tests for COVID-19 in areas reporting clusters and in large migration gatherings or evacuee centres. The decision for recommending these tests was taken at an emergency meeting of the National Task Force held recently. The move comes in the wake of India reporting 3,072 COVID-19 cases so far. The results of antibody tests, similar to blood tests, are available in 15-30 minutes. “Cases of influenza-like illness to be monitored in health facilities. Any surge in cases to be monitored and brought to the notice of surveillance officer/ CMO,” the advisory said. If antibody test comes out negative, then if warranted, it can be confirmed by real-time RT-PCR using swab.