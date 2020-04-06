Delhi Police crime branch conducts search at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz building

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police crime branch on Sunday went inside the Tablighi Jamaat Bangle Wali Markaz Masjid located in Nizamuddin West for conducting further investigation. The team took a video recording of the building premises and structures.

The police had evacuated around 2,400 jamatis from the Markaz building last week in a five-day operation. Devouts from across the world took part in the event.As per officials, the crime branch team also visited the area on Saturday but did not enter the building.However, police on Sunday entered the building with full-equipped safety gear. The video shoot by the team will be used further down the line for the probe.Through this investigation, police plan on establishing the number of rooms and facilities used by the devouts who lived in the area.

This will help the police have an estimate about how many more could be infected by the virus. CCTV footage will also be checked, said sources.The Tablighi Jamaat took place even after the imposition of 21-day lockdown. The police have registered an FIR against the head of the Jamaat, Maulana Mohammad Saad and notice was sent to six others as well.A 26 question notice was also sent to the seven and they were ordered to furnish a reply to the questions by March 31. None of them have submitted their replies reply so far.

Forensics team reach spot

A five-member team from the Forensic Science Laboratory collected exhibits on Sunday from the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, which emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the country.