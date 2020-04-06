STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police crime branch conducts search at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz building

The police had evacuated around 2,400 jamatis from the Markaz building last week in a five-day operation.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz

A CRPF personnel patrols outside the cordoned off area at Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police crime branch on Sunday went inside the Tablighi Jamaat Bangle Wali Markaz Masjid located in Nizamuddin West for conducting further investigation. The team took a video recording of the building premises and structures.

The police had evacuated around 2,400 jamatis from the Markaz building last week in a five-day operation. Devouts from across the world took part in the event.As per officials, the crime branch team also visited the area on Saturday but did not enter the building.However, police on Sunday entered the building with full-equipped safety gear. The video shoot by the team will be used further down the line for the probe.Through this investigation, police plan on establishing the number of rooms and facilities used by the devouts who lived in the area.

This will help the police have an estimate about how many more could be infected by the virus. CCTV footage will also be checked, said sources.The Tablighi Jamaat took place even after the imposition of 21-day lockdown. The police have registered an FIR against the head of the Jamaat, Maulana Mohammad Saad and notice was sent to six others as well.A 26 question notice was also sent to the seven and they were ordered to furnish a reply to the questions by March 31. None of them have submitted their replies reply so far. 

Forensics team reach spot
A five-member team from the Forensic Science Laboratory collected exhibits on Sunday from the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat, which emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus delhi police
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp