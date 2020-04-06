STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Depression and anxiety: The mental challenges endured during coronavirus lockdown

Students are also complaining that a lack of physical activities and the volley of news on the COVID-19 is causing fatigue and mental stress.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Mental health

For representational purposes

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Staying at home all day can be tiring, boring and stressful. As the nation enters the 12th day of the three-week-long lockdown imposed to stymie the coronavirus spread, elderly citizens and even youngsters have started facing the challenge to keep themselves mentally fit.

“I am constantly thinking about the outbreak. I have been washing my hands continuously. I cannot concentrate on my studies, there is mental pressure,” said Rubina Rashid, who is pursuing B.Ed (special education) from Jamia Millia Islamia. Notably, the complaints are spiking despite the launch of helpline numbers by the Centre and the Delhi government.

Students are also complaining that a lack of physical activities and the volley of news on the COVID-19 is causing fatigue and mental stress. “Now, I have started getting nightmares about the disease… I am feeling like locked up in a cage in my own house,” Rashid said. Health experts said the lockdown has thrown many challenges as people have stopped interacting with others due to the social-distancing advisory. 

“The loss of social contact is leading to anxiety, loneliness and fearfulness. Many have started wondering how will they get back to their normal life, while some are worried about their children and old parents,” Dr Rajesh Sagar, a professor at the department of psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said. The most vulnerable are elderly people and those living alone. Loneliness is a mental state. It depends on the coping mechanism, and that’s what we have to build by taking care of each other while maintaining the social distance,” he added.

Consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Healthcare Dr Samir Parikh emphasised on the emotional connectivity among family and friends.“It’s normal to feel anxious or worried given the magnitude of the situation we are in right now. People may tend to feel emotionally isolated and also face disturbance in their day-to-day life. People need to stay emotionally connected with loved ones, stick to a productive routine, be socially responsible and take a positive outlook to a life where they focus only on things that are within their control. And most importantly, don’t hesitate to reach out to your close ones for help if you are facing any problem,” Parikh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
mental health coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp