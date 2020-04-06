Depression and anxiety: The mental challenges endured during coronavirus lockdown

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Staying at home all day can be tiring, boring and stressful. As the nation enters the 12th day of the three-week-long lockdown imposed to stymie the coronavirus spread, elderly citizens and even youngsters have started facing the challenge to keep themselves mentally fit.

“I am constantly thinking about the outbreak. I have been washing my hands continuously. I cannot concentrate on my studies, there is mental pressure,” said Rubina Rashid, who is pursuing B.Ed (special education) from Jamia Millia Islamia. Notably, the complaints are spiking despite the launch of helpline numbers by the Centre and the Delhi government.

Students are also complaining that a lack of physical activities and the volley of news on the COVID-19 is causing fatigue and mental stress. “Now, I have started getting nightmares about the disease… I am feeling like locked up in a cage in my own house,” Rashid said. Health experts said the lockdown has thrown many challenges as people have stopped interacting with others due to the social-distancing advisory.

“The loss of social contact is leading to anxiety, loneliness and fearfulness. Many have started wondering how will they get back to their normal life, while some are worried about their children and old parents,” Dr Rajesh Sagar, a professor at the department of psychiatry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said. The most vulnerable are elderly people and those living alone. Loneliness is a mental state. It depends on the coping mechanism, and that’s what we have to build by taking care of each other while maintaining the social distance,” he added.

Consultant psychiatrist at Fortis Healthcare Dr Samir Parikh emphasised on the emotional connectivity among family and friends.“It’s normal to feel anxious or worried given the magnitude of the situation we are in right now. People may tend to feel emotionally isolated and also face disturbance in their day-to-day life. People need to stay emotionally connected with loved ones, stick to a productive routine, be socially responsible and take a positive outlook to a life where they focus only on things that are within their control. And most importantly, don’t hesitate to reach out to your close ones for help if you are facing any problem,” Parikh said.