Identify private hospitals for treatment of Corona cases: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the health department to prepare a list of private hospitals which the government can use.

Published: 06th April 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi administration will soon identify private hospitals that can be taken over by the government for treating coronavirus patients. According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the health department to prepare a list of private hospitals which the government can use.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 503 with over 63 percent linked to the religious congregation in Nizamuddin, and the death toll rose to seven on Sunday. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also said that if required, such a step could be taken in case the number of positive cases increases.

“The government has limited resources and hence ICU wards, beds, and other facilities at private hospitals can be used to deal with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases. At government hospitals, the treatment of patients suffering from other diseases cannot be stopped. In view of this, private hospitals can be engaged for the same,” said an official.

“At a recent meeting, the L-G directed officials to prepare a list of private hospitals which can be taken over by the government in case the need arises and their infrastructure can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. The government will provide treatment to coronavirus patients admitted at these hospitals,” a source said, giving details of the orders issued by Baijal at the meeting. On Saturday, a 52-year-old man died at the Maharaja Agrasen hospital taking the toll in Delhi up to seven. According to officials, the person is from Sonipat in neighboring Haryana.

On Sunday, three more COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital, including the mohalla clinic doctor in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur. His wife, also a doctor, and daughter had also tested positive for the infection.

