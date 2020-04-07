Delhi online food delivery executives unable to meet targets due to lockdown

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With less demand, online food delivery executives are facing difficulties in the national capital amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Naveen Sharma, one of the food delivery executives, said, "Demand is very less these days. We are unable to meet our targets in spite of working for 16 to 17 hours a day."

Another food delivery executive, Pawan Kumar said, "I have been doing this for almost six months now. The demand is less from customers. Mostly, people prefer vegetarian food and are going for no contact delivery."

He stated that they taking care of all precautionary measures from their end.

"We sanitise our hands before delivering the food," Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19.