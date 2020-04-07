Delhi prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 cases: Arvind Kejriwal

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Delhi is prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 patients and the state government is making adequate arrangements to deal with the situation.

"We are fully prepared to treat 30,000 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. We will be having beds of 8,000 hospitals. 12,000 hotel rooms will be taken over and around 10,000 patients will be kept in banquet halls and dharamshalas," Kejriwal said.

"Most serious patients with heart, liver, cancer, diabetes and above 50 years of age will be kept in hospitals. Patients below 50 years and with minor symptoms will be kept in hotels and Dharamshala with all medical facilities. Arrangement for 8000 beds will be made for treating serious patients," he added.

The Chief Minister said that 400 ventilators and 1200 oxygen beds will be needed if there are 30,000 active patients in Delhi and arrangements are being made for these as well.

"Calculations have been done regarding PPE kits. We have received help from the Centre and we have placed an order for the kits which we'll start to receive from next week. Centre will be providing 27,000 PPE kits to us," said Kejriwal.

There are a total of 525 COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi so far, the Chief Minister informed.

"We have made arrangements for almost 3000 beds for treating COVID-19 patients. LNJP Hospital has been dedicated to as COVID-19 hospital with 1500 beds. In GB Pant Hospital there are 500 beds, dedicated for COVID-19. Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has 450 beds which are fully dedicated for COVID-19," Kejriwal said.

"In this way, 2450 beds are there with the government sector and 400 beds are there in private hospitals have been declared to treat COVID-19 patients. Max Hospital's E block in Saket has been dedicated for COVID-19 having 318 beds. Apollo has 50 beds, Gangaram Hospital with 42 beds have been dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients," he added.

In total there are 2950 beds so if there are 3000 COVID-19 patients in Delhi, the government has beds in hospitals to treat them.

"If the count crosses 3000 then GTB Hospital will be declared as COVID-19 Hospital which has 1500 beds. This way we have planned to take over hospitals if number increase. This way if the cases increase to 30,000 we have planned accordingly," said Kejriwal.