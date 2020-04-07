STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor, nine paramedical staff test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi State Cancer Institute; total cases 18

Recently, a doctor and seven healthcare personnel had also tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of cases at the government-run hospital to 18.

Coronavirus, Delhi

For representational purposes (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A doctor and nine more paramedical staff tested positive for COVID-19 at the Delhi State Cancer Institute on Monday, taking the total number of cases at the government-run hospital to 18, official said.

He said that 24 healthcare personnel of the hospital have been asked to be in home quarantine.

"On Monday, a doctor and nine paramedical staff tested positive for coronavirus at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Total number of COVID-19 cases at the hospital has so far reached 18," the official said.

Recently, a doctor and seven healthcare personnel had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government has decided to conduct large-scale testing for coronavirus so that infected people are identified and isolated at the earliest.

