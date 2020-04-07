Helping Indie artistes

By Express News Service

Rising to the demands of the time, Motojojo, a global movement that’s trying to bring back the magic of baithak culture with live original music, poetry & travel stories, has begun doing live music sessions on its Instagram handle https://www.instagram.com/motojojoco/. The sessions that began on April 3 will end on April 30. Besides, entertaining its 1,500 strong community during the lockdown period, the idea behind holding these sessions is to raise funds for the PM Cares Fund to help coronavirus patients as also help independent artistes remain visible.

Motojojo is holding three sessions every day with three new indie artistes performing at each time. In all, 70 artists will be featured. “The first session, from 10.00 am-11.00am, has musicians playing their instruments, ranging from Indian classical Sitar to Australian digeridoos. It will give some calming effect to the mind when you are doing your yoga or meditation,” says Sapan Gupta, Marketing Manager, Motojojo.

“The second session, from 5.00 pm-6.00 pm, has talk sessions hosted by story tellers and comedians to lift your mood while the third one, from 10.00 pm-11.00 pm, has an array of indie musicians and singer-songwriters playing long sets of their original music. These include musicians like Saby Singh, Bhuwin Khursija, Suraj Mani, Gaurav Kadu (Fiddlecraft) – different genres on different days,” says Gupta. “We have linked a website page where people can donate whatever they feel like and we will donate all of that to the COVID funds,” he says.

“Motojojo has always supported indie musicians, poets, instrumentalists, photographers and storytellers etc. So far we have held over 250 events across 22 cities in India and hosted over 1,000 indie artistes. But these days we can’t hold events, which makes it very tough for the artistes as with no gigs happening they have no source of income. This way we can help them gain some online visibility,” says Gupta.