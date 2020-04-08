STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 coronavirus hotspots in Delhi sealed: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The government will ensure delivery of essential items in the areas that have been sealed, Manish Sisodia added.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has sealed 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to combat the spread of the novel virus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting, he said, "Nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas."

The government will ensure delivery of essential items in the areas that have been sealed, he added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held the meeting with ministers and top officials to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

As on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

