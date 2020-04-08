STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus lockdown prompts many to explore their creative side

While some have been complaining of boredom staying indoors, many have opted to turn this lockdown period into a productive one.

Image of a camera used for representational purposes only.

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While some have been complaining of boredom staying indoors, many have opted to turn this lockdown period into a productive one. While some are busy honing their, some are picking up on newfound interests and hobbies. Activities such as photography, cooking, exercising and other indoor activities have now become the new buzz in the national capital.

Paridhi Goel, who runs a brand of personal and home care products under the banner of “Love Earth”, has been putting the extra time in hand to good use. While Goel has a professional photographer to handle photoshoots for her products dedicated to Instagram page, the lockdown has made her take a fancy towards the craft herself.“I am learning how to handle and operate a camera... I’m not being able to send the products to my photographer for a shoot and thus have had to start doing it myself...,” Goel told this newspaper.

While some have been compelled to pick up new skills for work, Mehek Siddique, a fitness freak is learning about new indoor workouts she can do to reach her fitness goals. “I’ve been trying to learn a few types of workouts which one can do without using any equipment. It keeps one mentally fit as there’s a lot of stress these days. So it acts as a stressbuster for me,” said Siddique who is following a strict fitness regimen while staying indoors.

Cooking is an art by many but for some, it has also turned out to be therapeutic. Ashi Bhaskar is preparing for her entrance exams while learning this therapeutic art with her mother to alleviate some of the stress.
Steffi Xavier who is a conservation educationist based in Delhi felt that staying without her family during the lockdown would a  major challenge, but instead, she feels staying indoors has made her more ‘disciplined’.

“I am cleaning the house, dressing up and practicing yoga. I also try to cook and read whenever possible. I’m even taking some time out for photoshoots. I think this lockdown has made me manage my time better. I have become much more disciplined,” she said.

