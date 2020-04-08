Excessive hand-washing could lead to severe skin conditions, says Indian dermatologists

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

One thing that COVID-19 has led to is excessive hand-washing. So much so that many have developed an OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) at performing this activity, which is leading to mild rashes, atopic dermatitis (skin swells and becomes dry), and in extreme cases, dry eczema (inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough skin) and psoriasis.

Ever since the government advertised about the importance of hand-washing and various celebrities uploading videos on ‘how-to-do-it’ on social media, dermatologists say they have been getting at least 2-3 cases per day of dermatitis.

The fear of getting coronavirus is leading to an increased rush at the online doors of dermatologists.

Additionally, doing all the household chores now that the maid is on paid leave is causing further dryness of hands.

“Handwashing and constantly using alcohol-based hand sanitizers leads to severe skin conditions. Hand sanitizers, while being effective in killing germs and bacteria, can lead to severe hand dermatitis when used in excess,” says Dr Rohit Batra, a consultant at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Founder, Dermaworld Skin & Hair Clinics. “All antiseptic soaps contain harsh chemicals, while alcohol-based sanitizers suck the skin moisture,” he adds.

To avoid this situation, any normal soap can be used, advises Dr. Jangid, Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic, Delhi. “But 20-second hand washing is must since the liquid layer of coronavirus has to be destroyed, though I don’t recommend soaps containing creams and moisturizers,” he adds.

“But, if you are home, not moving out and not coming in contact with anybody from outside, there is no need to use antiseptic hand washes or sanitizers, or even wash your hands that frequently. Just maintain normal hygiene - normal moisturizing soaps and body washes are good enough. Keep hand-washing to the bare minimum, especially the elderly as their skin is more prone to dryness.”

Take note:

Wash your hands after coming from outside and apply cream moisturizers. It is better to use thick cream-based moisturizers, the ones that contain squalene. Lotion-based moisturizers are not very effective since the skin is already battered due to frequent hand-washing.

If you don’t have any moisturizer, apply the simple coconut oil after every handwash.

Manicure and pedicure should be avoided during these days. Even cuticle removal is not advisable as places, where cuticle I removed can be the entry points of bacterial and other infections.

Always keep the skin hydrated, by not just using moisturizers, but also through intake of water.

If you get dryness, itching, allergy, etc., consult a dermatologist as you need treatment with topical anti-allergic medicines. Otherwise, this can lead to severe conditions, like atopic dermatitis and eczema.

The root cause

