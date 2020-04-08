Great care for children during coronavirus lockdown  by Miracle Foundation India

By Express News Service

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, some do-gooders like the Miracle Foundation India (MFI), have come forward. The organization has extended financial assistance to Child Care Institutes (CCIs) to support the vulnerable and orphaned children, by providing them and their families with supplies, once they shift out of CCIs as per the guidance of the government authorities, to ensure their health and wellbeing for two months.

In a pursuit to support 378 children from the CCIs relief packages worth Rs 28,74,000 for two months, including the cost for support to CCIs, would be facilitated by MFI. Families of these children are expected to receive monthly support worth Rs 3,750, starting in April 2020. You can contribute between Rs 500 to Rs 1,800 per month, which will be sufficient for providing at least one basic amenity in the form of soaps, milk, vegetables, wheat, oil, sanitary napkins, among others. MFI has also devised a system to monitor that the money is used for rightful purposes and children get their meals.

Nivedita DasGupta, India Country Head, Miracle Foundation India said, “The unforeseen circumstances is especially detrimental to the underprivileged children who after moving out from CCIs will have no access to commodities for their survival. We are gearing up to provide them with food and hygiene essentials and are inviting you to contribute to keep the children safe and well-fed.”

Further, Miracle Foundation India, which is part of a global network of non-profit organisations, leading the worldwide movement to end the need for CCI’s by 2040, is committed to support 250 families in three remote villages of Chhota Udepur areas of Vadodara, Gujarat.

To donate, log on to: https://give.miraclefoundation.org/give/278892/#!/donation/checkout