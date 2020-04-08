STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Great care for children during coronavirus lockdown  by Miracle Foundation India

As Covid-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, some do gooders like the Miracle Foundation India (MFI), have come forward.

Published: 08th April 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

CCI’s children being taught to wash their hands

CCI’s children being taught to wash their hands

By Express News Service

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe, some do-gooders like the Miracle Foundation India (MFI), have come forward. The organization has extended financial assistance to Child Care Institutes (CCIs) to support the vulnerable and orphaned children, by providing them and their families with supplies, once they shift out of CCIs as per the guidance of the government authorities, to ensure their health and wellbeing for two months.

In a pursuit to support 378 children from the CCIs relief packages worth Rs 28,74,000 for two months, including the cost for support to CCIs, would be facilitated by MFI. Families of these children are expected to receive monthly support worth Rs 3,750, starting in April 2020. You can contribute between Rs 500 to Rs 1,800 per month, which will be sufficient for providing at least one basic amenity in the form of soaps, milk, vegetables, wheat, oil, sanitary napkins, among others. MFI has also devised a system to monitor that the money is used for rightful purposes and children get their meals.

Nivedita DasGupta, India Country Head, Miracle Foundation India said, “The unforeseen circumstances is especially detrimental to the underprivileged children who after moving out from CCIs will have no access to commodities for their survival. We are gearing up to provide them with food and hygiene essentials and are inviting you to contribute to keep the children safe and well-fed.”

Further, Miracle Foundation India, which is part of a global network of non-profit organisations, leading the worldwide movement to end the need for CCI’s by 2040, is committed to support 250 families in three remote villages of Chhota Udepur areas of Vadodara, Gujarat.

To donate, log on to: https://give.miraclefoundation.org/give/278892/#!/donation/checkout

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Miracle Foundation India CCI children coronavirus coronavirus lockdown COVID 19
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp