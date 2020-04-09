AAP govt trying to solve glitches in rice distribution for non-ration card holders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government, which is distributing free rice to economically weaker non-ration card holders in the national capital, is trying to streamline the process further. With all non-essential activities coming to a halt due to the lockdown imposed to control spread of coronavirus epidemic, the state government has announced distribution of five kilograms of rice free of cost to those people who depend on daily wages, are currently out of jobs, but do not possess ration cards to avail essential groceries.

As per estimates, around 10 lakh people fall under this category. The government had identified around 421 schools where rice is being distributed. However, complaints had arisen from a few areas, where ration was not reaching on time.

“On the first day, some areas did report minor issues and we are looking into them. Soon the process will be more streamlined,” said a Delhi government official.East Delhi centres such as Mandawali and Patparganj did not receive ration on the first day, while in constituencies like Babarpur, food was distributed in a proper manner. In some locations, people complained about being unable to register through the web portal which, when accessed by this newspaper, was not in service on several occasions due to heavy load.

MLas to help

The area MLAs have been tasked with assisting poor people with online registration, after which the beneficiaries would get an e-coupon to avail the service.

