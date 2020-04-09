STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘I am using this time effectively'

We all have the awareness and compassion for those who’s health has been affected, or those who have lost someone they love.

Lina Ashar at home during the nationwide lockdown

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: We all have the awareness and compassion for those who’s health has been affected, or those who have lost someone they love. We will reach out to them as much as we can. But, we also need to preserve our own emotional, mental and physical well-being. This is the time to reflect on opportunities that may arise. An opportunity for nature to heal itself, for humans to take a break from their busy lives and spend time with themselves and family, and for you to explore that hobby you always wanted to indulge in. 

I think all my reading on neuroscience and the science of happiness are helping me. Neuroscience and energy science shows that being optimistic increases happiness, health, resilience and immunity – all of these are crucial for our well-being at this time. Every day, I spend some time to meditate, after which I start working. Since, my team and I are all working from home, we are making use of technology to the fullest.

Our teachers are conducting live online sessions with our children by uploading lesson plans with guides, videos for references and making learning more engaging even at home. My curriculum team sends me worksheets that they have created for reviews and approvals, and we ideate on making learning fun for our kids. I am monitoring online sessions that our teachers have been conducting and the feedback and suggestions they have received.

Our leadership team is working on the strategy for the next year, and this period is giving us more time to think of innovative ways for the way forward. All third party dependence has come to a halt since the lockdown.  I am, however, making sure I use this time effectively. I am learning something new every day, reading, listening to podcasts, videos, interviews, etc. I structure my day and work, so that I am productive on a daily basis. I am spending a lot more time with family.

I am also in the process of working out a system for myself that is more sustainable, and I suggest that all of us need to play a part in living more sustainable and meaningful lives so that the earth can sustain itself for a longer period and we leave a better planet for our children.  Lina Ashar, Founder of Kangaroo Kida Education Limited (KKEL), spoke to Rajkumari Sharma Tankha

