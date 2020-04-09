STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mosques, Imams, widows not paid for months by Delhi Waqf Board

The wakf board pays Rs 2,500 per month to widows. Imams and Muazzins of about 200 mosques and get fixed remuneration of Rs 18,000 and Rs 16,000 per month from DWB respectively.

Published: 09th April 2020 12:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kareem also said they would urge mosques to conclude religious speeches and other functions, especially the ones that use loudspeakers before 10.00 pm.

image used for representation.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While Delhi government is giving double annuity to beneficiaries under a pension scheme to ease the financial stress on economically backward citizens of the national capital in view of COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi Wakf Board (DKB) is yet to release monthly monetary assistance to widows, Imams, and Muazzins of mosques since last few months.

Officials, aware of the development, claimed that even the board’s at least 170 employees had not been paid salary for the last two months.

'The payment of widows’ pension and remuneration to Imams and Muazzins are stuck since last four months. Wakf Board staff have not got their salary of last two months. The crisis has worsened after departure of board’s chairman Amanatullah Khan last month as for all payments, clearance is required from at least two signatory authorities,' said the official.   

The wakf board pays Rs 2,500 per month to widows. Imams and Muazzins of about 200 mosques and get fixed remuneration of Rs 18,000 and Rs 16,000 per month from DWB respectively.

Khan’s tenure as chairman ended with the dissolution of the Delhi legislative assembly in February after which to disburse any payment, signature of two authorities—chief executive officer (CEO) and a member—is required.

Another official said, that the other reason for payment deferral is delay in receiving quarterly instalment of a grant from Delhi government.

'As per the approval, the board is entitled to grant in aid of Rs 37 crore annually, which is paid in four instalments. In the previous financial year, only one instalment was paid,' said he.

SM Ali, CEO of wakf board said, he wasn’t aware of three-four months delay but acknowledged that due to lockdown, payment for March had not been cleared.

'Because, I am a special secretary of health also, I am not able to look into the board’s matters in view of lockdown. Payments may only be disbursed after April 14,” he said.

Himal Akhtar, a member of the board, has already written to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting to him to resolve the issue.

“The issue of non-payment is very serious as the related persons are struggling hard to meet their livelihood. In order to help them and honour the lockdown, you are requested to please resolve the issue of bank signatory and release all due payments urgently,” his letter said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus coronavirus Pandemic coronavirus in India coronavirus death toll
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'Doctors are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp