Harass doctors, face music, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said strict action will be taken against people found harassing doctors and medical staff upon their return home.This comes after reports surfaced from many parts of the country and Delhi that doctors or medical staff upon their return from hospital where treatment of coronavirus patients is going are facing discrimination, harassment and in some case violence at the hands of neighbours.

Making it clear that such behavior will not be tolerated Kejriwal said “Two female doctors from Safdarjung Hospital were mistreated yesterday by the locals near their residence. Instances like these will not be tolerated. They are endangering themselves while treating corona patients. And on the other hand, instead of being lauded for their efforts, they are being mistreated by the people for doing this”.

The chief minister also informed about the operation ‘S.H.I.E.L.D’ taken up by the administration at the 21 containment zones. Explaining the acronym ‘SHIELD’, he said it stands for “sealed, home quarantine, isolation and tracing, essential supply, local sanitation, and door-to-door checking for symptoms”.

Kejriwal appealed to people from the containment areas to cooperate with the government.“I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi government’s Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19.” Operation SHIELD has been put to force in the hot spots,” added Kejriwal.