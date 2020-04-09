With sealing order issued, Noida locals begin panic buying

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Certain parts of the city witnessed people thronging markets to buy groceries and other essentials, soon after UP government announced sealing of 15 districts including Noida on Wednesday.

“Shelve ins tores are already empty and there is massive crowding at departmental stores. People are paying no heed to social distancing norms,” said resident of Sector 78, Noida.

Even though the administration has assured delivery of essentials, there seem to be conflicting views among the people. While some are satisfied, many are still not sure. “How will one access supplies on an emergency basis?” the Sector 78 resident said.

As people rushed to the shops, the administration cautioned the public against panic buying and assured home delivery of essentials. “As per government instructions, lockdown is to be strictly implemented and more so in hot spot areas of COVID effected districts.So, there is no need to panic and engage in panic buying; essential services shall be maintained as earlier. Authority on its part is facilitating doorstep delivery services,” said Ritu Maheshwari, the chief executive officer of Noida Authority.

Manisha Behl (name changed) complained that there was uncertainty due to the sealing order. “People are thronging shops to stock up essentials. So much uncertainty because no body knows whether vegetables and milk will be made available. Clear information from administration helps but there is none.” Behl added. However, Rohit Tyagi, Vice President of RWA of Mahagun Moderne society said people were more or less prepared for the locdown. “There is an educated section who are already obeying orders, not thronging on streets. Now the message from the administration is out and they have said that no issue would be faced with respect to basic essentials,” Tyagi told this newspaper.