Bengali Market shut, FIR against shop owner

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The famous Bengali Market in Lutyens’ Delhi was sealed on Thursday after three persons living in the area tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 workers, were found living in unhygienic conditions in a cramped up space not following the norms of social distancing at a Bengali pastry shop.

“After the confirmation of three corona positive cases, Delhi Police surveillance team along with New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) carried out active surveillance in Babar Road, Bengali Market and nearby areas. A house to house survey was carried out for influenza-like illness /fever. 35 persons were found at the Bengali Pastry Shop, Bengali Market, living unhygienically in a small space and no norms /measure of social distancing were followed,” said senior police adding, two of the workers had a fever and were not feeling well.Police have registered an FIR and an investigation into the matter is now underway.

‘Smear campaign’

The pastry shop came out with a statement alleging defamation and wrong information. The shop owner said that the 35 workers were from three different shops and that their pastry shop was closed since March 25. They further clarified that the group of workers were provided shelter in their establishment as they could not go back to their hometowns due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.