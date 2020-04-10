STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Drones sanitise Delhi colonies

 New thermal imaging drones can detect body temperature and store testing kits.

Published: 10th April 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

The team of Indian Robotics Solution (IRS) Pvt Ltd sanitising a colony with the Corona Combat Drone (CCD)

The team of Indian Robotics Solution (IRS) Pvt Ltd sanitising a colony with the Corona Combat Drone (CCD)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The famous proverb by Greek philosopher Plato – Necessity is the mother of invention – has once again come true in these times with the development of an innovative strategy to combat novel coronavirus.
Delhi-based robotics start up, Indian Robotics Solution (IRS) Pvt Ltd, has designed the Corona Combat Drone (CCD) to sanitise the Capital’s over-congested slums and colonies. Through these drones, the IRS has sprayed disinfectant liquid and covered large areas in minimum-possible time. The CCD is equipped with geo-fencing technology, which means it can autonomously cover any remote area. It’s inbuilt carrier has a capacity of over 5-20 litres of sanitising liquid that can go up to a height of 20-55 metres, and can cover a 1.5-2km stretch with a 10m periphery in one go.

Set up four years ago by two engineering graduates Sagar Gupta Naugriya and Prashant Pillai, the organisation had initially developed a drone to assist in agricultural purposes. It was when the Covid-19 cases started to escalate and the need to sanitise colonies arose, that its founders decided to remodel the drone so that it could be used for sanitisation purposes.

“The CCD is a safe option amid the rising cases of coronavirus. Through it, we can sanitise a large number of areas in a limited time frame, and prevent the virus from spreading,” says Naugriya. After it was remodelled, a demo was given before North Delhi Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal who immediately called for their services. “The pilot run was done at Shakurpur, and 15 colonies have been covered so far. These include Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Lal Bagh, Sadar Bazar, Ashok Vihar, Narela Bagh, Paschim Vihar and many areas of Pahar Ganj,” he adds.

Founders Sagar Gupta Naugriya and Prashant Pillai

“We also sanitised a quarantine camp in Narela that has over 2,000 people living in it. Our pilots were brave enough to hover their drone in and around the quarantine area,” says Pillai.“We target those areas that are remotely located and are not easily accessible through the MCD sanitising tanks. If an area has high number of infected patients and the sanitation team is sceptical to go, CCD can do the job,” Pillai informs, adding while the drone is given free of charge, the fuel and medicine cost is borne by the employing agency.“Requisitions have also come in from Gaya in Bihar and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. But as of now, those places cannot be taken up due to lack of funds. Talks are on with Gurugram and Noida administrations too,” informs Naugriya.

Multipurpose avatar

The duo has also developed a thermal imaging CCD. “This is India’s first multipurpose drone with thermal imaging that can detect, take a record for the authority, as well as the body temperature of the person in the frame,” explains Pillai.This drone is transformable and can accommodate a medicine box to carry essentials like portable corona testing kits and medicines, spotlight for night utility, speaker for giving instructions as well as a disinfectant tank in addition to a thermal imaging camera. “If we come across a person with high temperature, he can be taken away by the authority and the area around him can be sanitised at the same time using the same drone,” says Pillai, adding that talks are on with Delhi health ministry and Chandigarh police, both of who have evinced interest in these services.

In a nutshell

Set up four years ago, IRS had initially developed a drone to assist in agricultural purposes. It was when the Covid-19 cases started to escalate and the need to sanitise colonies arose, that its founders decided to remodel the drone to use it for sanitisation purposes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drones Covid warriors Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp